WINNERS: Top gongs at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards

Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy, chief executive officer Tash Wheeler and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox celebrated record numbers at the 2019 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy, chief executive officer Tash Wheeler and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox celebrated record numbers at the 2019 Whitsunday Tourism Awards. Shannen McDonald

THE title of Whitsunday Business of the Year has been taken out by Big4 Adventure Whitsundays while the gold award for Tour and Transport Operators went to Whitsunday Jetski Tours at the 2019 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

In a record attendance, almost 400 people descended on the newly reopened Daydream Island to celebrate the contributions made by the region's tourism operators and service providers in the past 12 months.

Prizes were awarded across more than 30 categories ranging from tours and transport, events, attractions, eco-tourism and marketing.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler paid tribute to the Whitsunday tourism industry and the new heights it continues to achieve despite a changing travel landscape.

"Each year the Whitsunday Tourism Awards continues to grow and out do the previous year,” she said.

"Tonight, is a night of celebration, not just for those who take out gold awards but for everyone who works in or contributes to tourism, who without we would not have this dynamic and diverse destination.”

This year the awards had representation from the Whitsunday Islands, Airlie Beach, Bowen, Collinsville and Proserpine.

See all the 2019 Whitsunday Tourism Awards winners in the various categories below:

Major Tourist Attraction

SILVER: Coral Sea Marina Resort

Festivals and Events

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand View Hotel

The Steve Irwin Award for Eco Tourism

GOLD: Whitsunday Segway Tours

Specialised Tourism Services

GOLD: Whitsunday Coast Airport

SILVER: Airlie Beach Tourism

BRONZE: Local Tickets

FINALIST: Above and Below Photography Gallery

Visitor Information Services

GOLD: Airlie Beach Tourism

SILVER: Bowen Tourism and Business

Major Tour and Transport Operators

GOLD: Red Cat Adventures

SILVER: Explore Group

BRONZE: Prosail Whitsundays

FINALIST: Cruise Whitsundays

FINALIST: Ocean Rafting

Tour and Transport Operators

GOLD: Whitsunday Jetski Tours

Adventure Tourism

GOLD: Ocean Rafting

SILVER: Red Cat Adventures

BRONZE: Whitsunday Jetski Tours

FINALIST: Prosail Whitsundays

The Richard Power Award for Destination Marketing

SILVER: The Joshua Wedding Campaign

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bowen Tourism and Business

Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services

GOLD: Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill

SILVER: Fish D'vine

BRONZE: Peach & Pear Events Catering

Caravan and Holiday Park

GOLD: BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort

SILVER: BIG4 Whitsundays Tropical Eco Resort

BRONZE: Queens Beach Tourism Village

Unique Accommodation

GOLD: Cruise Whitsundays ReefSleep

SILVER: Cumberland Charter Yachts

Self-Contained Accommodation

SILVER: Accom Whitsundays

BRONZE: Sunlit Waters Studio Apartments

Standard Accommodation

GOLD: Palm Bay Resort

SILVER: Mantra Club Croc

Deluxe Accommodation

GOLD: Mirage Whitsundays

New Tourism Business

BRONZE: Freedom Shores

Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group

GOLD: Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsundays

SILVER: Cruise Ship Ambassadors

BRONZE: Bowen Tourism and Business

FINALIST: Collinsville Community Association

FINALIST: Grand View Hotel

Young Achievers Award

WINNER: Alice Walsgott

Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual

WINNER: Glenn Bourke

Backpackers Accommodation

GOLD: Magnums Backpackers

Excellence in Sustainable Tourism

GOLD: Whitsunday Segway Tours

SILVER: Cruise Whitsundays

Best Tourism Support Business

GOLD: Shiift

SILVER: Inspired Impact

Outstanding Customer Service

WINNER: Magnums Backpackers

Whitsunday Business of the Year

WINNER: BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday

Whitsundays Favourite Place to Eat

WINNER: Whitsundays Sailing Club

Whitsundays Health and Wellness Business of the Year

WINNER: Wes Bau Personal Training

Whitsundays New Business of the Year

WINNER: The Garden Bar and Bistro

Whitsundays Photographer/Videographer of the Year

WINNER: Riptide Creative

Whitsundays Reservations /Booking Service of the Year

WINNER: Airlie Beach Tourism

Whitsundays Retailer of the Year

WINNER: Court and Spark Boutique

People's Choice Award

WINNER: Ocean Rafting