WINNERS: Top gongs at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards
THE title of Whitsunday Business of the Year has been taken out by Big4 Adventure Whitsundays while the gold award for Tour and Transport Operators went to Whitsunday Jetski Tours at the 2019 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.
In a record attendance, almost 400 people descended on the newly reopened Daydream Island to celebrate the contributions made by the region's tourism operators and service providers in the past 12 months.
Prizes were awarded across more than 30 categories ranging from tours and transport, events, attractions, eco-tourism and marketing.
Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler paid tribute to the Whitsunday tourism industry and the new heights it continues to achieve despite a changing travel landscape.
"Each year the Whitsunday Tourism Awards continues to grow and out do the previous year,” she said.
"Tonight, is a night of celebration, not just for those who take out gold awards but for everyone who works in or contributes to tourism, who without we would not have this dynamic and diverse destination.”
This year the awards had representation from the Whitsunday Islands, Airlie Beach, Bowen, Collinsville and Proserpine.
See all the 2019 Whitsunday Tourism Awards winners in the various categories below:
Major Tourist Attraction
SILVER: Coral Sea Marina Resort
Festivals and Events
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand View Hotel
The Steve Irwin Award for Eco Tourism
GOLD: Whitsunday Segway Tours
Specialised Tourism Services
GOLD: Whitsunday Coast Airport
SILVER: Airlie Beach Tourism
BRONZE: Local Tickets
FINALIST: Above and Below Photography Gallery
Visitor Information Services
GOLD: Airlie Beach Tourism
SILVER: Bowen Tourism and Business
Major Tour and Transport Operators
GOLD: Red Cat Adventures
SILVER: Explore Group
BRONZE: Prosail Whitsundays
FINALIST: Cruise Whitsundays
FINALIST: Ocean Rafting
Tour and Transport Operators
GOLD: Whitsunday Jetski Tours
Adventure Tourism
GOLD: Ocean Rafting
SILVER: Red Cat Adventures
BRONZE: Whitsunday Jetski Tours
FINALIST: Prosail Whitsundays
The Richard Power Award for Destination Marketing
SILVER: The Joshua Wedding Campaign
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bowen Tourism and Business
Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services
GOLD: Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill
SILVER: Fish D'vine
BRONZE: Peach & Pear Events Catering
Caravan and Holiday Park
GOLD: BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort
SILVER: BIG4 Whitsundays Tropical Eco Resort
BRONZE: Queens Beach Tourism Village
Unique Accommodation
GOLD: Cruise Whitsundays ReefSleep
SILVER: Cumberland Charter Yachts
Self-Contained Accommodation
SILVER: Accom Whitsundays
BRONZE: Sunlit Waters Studio Apartments
Standard Accommodation
GOLD: Palm Bay Resort
SILVER: Mantra Club Croc
Deluxe Accommodation
GOLD: Mirage Whitsundays
New Tourism Business
BRONZE: Freedom Shores
Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group
GOLD: Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsundays
SILVER: Cruise Ship Ambassadors
BRONZE: Bowen Tourism and Business
FINALIST: Collinsville Community Association
FINALIST: Grand View Hotel
Young Achievers Award
WINNER: Alice Walsgott
Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual
WINNER: Glenn Bourke
Backpackers Accommodation
GOLD: Magnums Backpackers
Excellence in Sustainable Tourism
GOLD: Whitsunday Segway Tours
SILVER: Cruise Whitsundays
Best Tourism Support Business
GOLD: Shiift
SILVER: Inspired Impact
Outstanding Customer Service
WINNER: Magnums Backpackers
Whitsunday Business of the Year
WINNER: BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday
Whitsundays Favourite Place to Eat
WINNER: Whitsundays Sailing Club
Whitsundays Health and Wellness Business of the Year
WINNER: Wes Bau Personal Training
Whitsundays New Business of the Year
WINNER: The Garden Bar and Bistro
Whitsundays Photographer/Videographer of the Year
WINNER: Riptide Creative
Whitsundays Reservations /Booking Service of the Year
WINNER: Airlie Beach Tourism
Whitsundays Retailer of the Year
WINNER: Court and Spark Boutique
People's Choice Award
WINNER: Ocean Rafting