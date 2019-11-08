WINNERS: Whitsundays nabs swag of state tourism awards

Whitsunday tourism operators claim the second largest swag of awards. Tourism and Events Queensland

WHITSUNDAYS tourism operators have taken home the second largest collection of accolades at this year's 35th Queensland Tourism Awards (QTA) held on Friday night.

Each year the QTA attract a high calibre of tourism operators who reflect Queensland's diverse and dynamic tourism industry, and QTIC Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind said the awards brought together an "outstanding” selection of operators.

Whitsunday operators collected 13 awards and Mr Gschwind said it was the "continued dedication and innovation” of these operators that had contributed $27.2 billion to the state's gross product and is also able to support more than 237,000 jobs across Queensland.

Red Cat Adventures won two gold awards in its categories for the second year in a row and Cumberland Charter Yachts outdid its 2018 silver award, securing gold in the unique accommodation category.

Mr Gschwind said Whitsundays tourism operators had again proven that the iconic destination was a holiday favourite.

"For many of our Queensland operators, this year's severe weather events has had a serious impact on their businesses, so these awards are a reflection of the resilience and resourcefulness of all the operators and their staff in the industry,” he said.

A total of 83 awards, including 26 gold, 25 silver, 24 bronze, four highly commended and two individual awards were presented across 28 categories, as well as two RACQ People's Choice Awards.

Queensland Airports Limited CEO Chris Mills congratulated Whitsundays tourism operators for showcasing the diverse array of tourism offerings in their region.

"We are seeing an ongoing refresh of tourism product and the development and delivery of new offerings, which is essential for the success of the sector domestically and internationally.”

Whitsundays winners include:

Gold Awards

Red Cat Adventures: Major Tour and Transport Operators

Red Cat Adventures: Adventure Tourism

Cumberland Charter Yachts: Unique Accommodation

Silver Awards

Local Tickets Pty Ltd: Specialised Tourism Services

Ocean Rafting: Major Tour and Transport Operators

Whitsunday Jetski Tours: Adventure Tourism

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort: Caravan and Holiday Parks

Bronze Awards

Whitsunday Coast Airport: Specialised Tourism Services

Cruise Whitsundays: Major Tour and Transport Operators

Ocean Rafting: Adventure Tourism

Cruise Whitsundays Reefsleep: Unique Accommodation

Airlie Beach Volunteer Cruise Ship Ambassador Program: Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer or Volunteer Group

Highly Commended

Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill: Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services