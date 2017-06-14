Winter can't stop our Cannons from firing

FIRING: Cannonvale Cannons swimmers have been keeping busy in the pool.

SWIMMING: Despite the cooler weather, Cannonvale Cannons swimmers continue to keep up their swim fitness and improve their technique.

Recently, a number of club swimmers were presented with squad upgrade certificates.

In four weeks there will a swim carnival in Townsville and in eight weeks the State Short Course Championships will be held in Brisbane and some club swimmers are training hard to qualify and compete in these events.

The Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club will also be hosting its AGM on Saturday, June 24 at 6pm at the Reef Gateway Hotel and all members are welcome.

Congratulations to:

New Mini Squad Swimmers: Mitsuki Jaremus and Lachlan Holreyd

New Laser: Izzy Toomey

New Bullets: Ava Grove, Jai and Tane Dennison, Lily Smith, Freddie Radford and Allegra Bradley

New Torpedoes: Matilda Dennison, Blake Hanks, Kaia Heffernan, Nate Nichols, Enya Ovari, Bree Giller, Amelia Waters, Mitchell Milostic and Shae Crampton-Smith

New Missiles: Jacob Bell, Zavier Goswell, Remy Hedges, Giselle Tronc, Caitlin Du Preez, Isabelle Kratz and Rylee Erickson

New Cannons: Evie Herlihy, Hannah Crittenden, Kimba-Lee Simmonds, Mikhaila Flint and Tegan Hanks

New Gun: Jy Parkinson