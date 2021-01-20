Winterbourn, Whitney claim top spots in stableford

Anna Winterbourn was the ladies’ winner at Saturday’s golf tournament. She’s pictured here with Tiina Randmae.

Anna Winterbourn was the ladies’ winner at Saturday’s golf tournament. She’s pictured here with Tiina Randmae.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Saturday’s golf tournament was a single stableford played around the front nine twice, in what were reasonably dry conditions.

Eventual winner was Jason Whitney with 39 points on a count back from Kelvin Stephens. Darren Reynolds was third on 38 points.

The ladies’ winner was Anna Winterbourn on 31, followed by Elspeth Scotford on 30, and Helen Deighton and Penny Wardroper on 29.

The men’s placegetters were Peter Faust with 38, Ross Hammond with 36, and Scott Lee and Aaron Watts with 35 on a count back.

The pins went to Kevin Duffy on two and nine, Allen Roberts on six and Elspeth Scotford on 10.

On Sunday, 39 players turned out for a single stroke, which resulted in Vince Collins on 68 edging out Ritchie Atkins on 69.

Anna Winterbourn took out the ladies’ contest with 76, from Penny Wardroper on 81.

Placegetters were Chris Forrest on 70, Ron Jamieson on 71, and Geoff Harris and Jason Bourke with 72.

The pin shots went to Anna Winterbourn on two, Dean Barnard on nine and Penny Wardroper 10.

Next weekend’s Saturday and Sunday competitions are down for medley stablefords and on Tuesday there is an Australia Day stableford, which will include lunch.