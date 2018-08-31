Menu
Login
Hugh Bowman rides Winx in an exhibition gallop at Randwick on August 4. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images
Hugh Bowman rides Winx in an exhibition gallop at Randwick on August 4. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images
Horses

Waller adds Winx to undercard at Randwick

by RAY THOMAS
31st Aug 2018 4:54 PM

CHAMPION mare Winx will contest a special jump-out before the opening race at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

The Chris Waller-trained Winx takes on stablemates The Autumn Sun, D'Argento and Foxplay in a 1000m trial.

Winx scored her 26th consecutive win in the Winx Stakes two weeks ago and Waller is preparing the mighty mare for the Group 1 George Main Stakes (1600m) at Royal Randwick on September 15.

Godolphin's Viridine will have a solo 800m exhibition gallop before the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained duo of Santos and Siege Of Quebec work over 1000m prior to the Winx jump-out.

Meanwhile, Waller and his stable staff posed with Winx - wearing their favourite sporting jerseys - for a social media photo in support of Jersey Day on Friday.

Chris Waller and Winx showed their support for Jersey Day on Friday.
Chris Waller and Winx showed their support for Jersey Day on Friday.

Waller has been an advocate of the Jersey Day promotion, which raises awareness for organ donation and honours the memory of 13-year-old Nathan Gremmo, who lost his life while crossing the road three years ago.

FormGuide

Related Items

adrian bott chris waller foxplay gai waterhouse george main stakes godolphin nthan gremmo royal randwick santos siege of quebec the autumn sun viridine winx

Top Stories

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News THE devastating loss of four lives in a 24-hour period on Whitsunday roads this month has highlighted a 36 per cent increase in car crash injuries.

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    News Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    News Four people headed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    Local Partners