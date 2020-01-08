Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The late Crocodile Hunter would be a big help in Australia’s bushfire crisis, Bindi Irwin has said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
The late Crocodile Hunter would be a big help in Australia’s bushfire crisis, Bindi Irwin has said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Environment

Wish he was here: Bindi’s tribute to dad

by Sophie Chirgwin
8th Jan 2020 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA's favourite daughter Bindi Irwin has paid touching tribute to her late father on social media amid the bushfire tragedy.

Bindi, 21, shared a picture of Australia Zoo icon Steve Irwin on her Instagram cradling a kangaroo, she wrote: "I wish he was here" to her 3.1 million followers.

"Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia," Bindi wrote.

"I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires.

"I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud."

Australia Zoo has recently treated its 90,000th patient, and recorded a surge in flying foxes being transported into care from fire-ravaged areas.

"Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they're big enough to go home and there's no threat of fire," Bindi wrote, noting there'd been a spike in flying fox admissions upwards of "750 per cent".

"Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we're again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country."

bindi irwin bushfires editors picks instagram steve irwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s body found under bridge month after last sighting

        premium_icon Man’s body found under bridge month after last sighting

        News Police are trying to track the final movements of a Collinsville man found dead in a crashed ute in the Whitsunday region.

        Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

        premium_icon Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

        Rodeo ‘It’s like UFC, except in a rodeo there’s no whistle to stop someone getting hurt...

        Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

        premium_icon Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

        News A German tourist will front court after a night on the town.

        Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        premium_icon Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        Business The CEO of Abbot Point Operations has resigned with a Bowen local appointed its...