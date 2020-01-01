With New Year over it’s time to plan Australia Day

Northerlies Bar and Grill will hold a family-friendly event on Australia Day complete with entertainment, face painting, balloon animals and a classic Aussie barbecue. Image: Supplied.

WITH New Year's done and dusted the next big event on the social calendar for the year is Australia Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a classic Aussie beach barbecue.

Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill will host a family friendly Sunday session complete with a barbecue, live music and entertainment for both young and old.

For the kids there will be face painting, a visit from Mr Popper's balloons and the chance to get up close and personal with some reptiles from Bredl's Wildlife Farm.

Live music from Kieren McCarthy will kick off at 12 and Left of Centre will round out an afternoon of entertainment from 2-5pm.

Venue manager of Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill Brad Henstock said the event would be perfect for those wanting a relaxed afternoon.

"It will be a family friendly, easy, laid back day," he said.

"And it's not just to celebrate Australia but to celebrate the Whitsundays."

The event is free to the public, however table reservations are encouraged for those wishing to dine in.