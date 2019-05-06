Witness saw truckie 'wrestle wheel' before collision

Onlookers watched as emergency services attended at the scene of a twin truck crash on the Summerland Way at Junction Hill on 22nd April, 2019.

Onlookers watched as emergency services attended at the scene of a twin truck crash on the Summerland Way at Junction Hill on 22nd April, 2019. Kathryn Lewis

POLICE have revealed that the driver of a truck which flipped on its side and collided with a stationary truck at Junction Hill may have been having a "medical issue".

The crash occurred near the service station at Junction Hill, when the truck coming from Grafton appeared to lose control as it negotiated a bend coming into 50kmh zone on the southern end of the village.

The driver of an oncoming car, Bob Shea, of South Grafton, said he saw the driver "wrestling with the wheel" in the truck, which was swaying and swerving across the road.

Mr Shea said he swerved to avoid the truck and felt lucky he and his partner, Robyn, survived.

The couple were returning to South Grafton after a trip to Brisbane on April 22.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We were coming down past the BP at Junction Hill and I was thinking how good it was we were nearly home," he said.

"Then I look up and I saw this B-double heading toward us swaying and going all over the place.

"I could see the driver and he was wrestling the wheel. Luckily I was able to swerve around him.

"I checked my rear vision mirror and I saw him on his side sliding up the hill."

Twin truck crash at Junction Hill: Onlookers watched as emergency services attended at the scene of a twin truck crash on the Summerland Way at Junction Hill on 22nd April, 2019.

Mr Shea said the experience has shaken him.

"If we had been a couple of seconds slower, we would have been dead," he said.

"We were so lucky not to have been level with that parked truck. If we had, we would have had no where to go and we would have been goners."

Onlookers watched as emergency services attended at the scene of a twin truck crash on the Summerland Way at Junction Hill on 22nd April, 2019. Kathryn Lewis

He said the image of the truck coming towards his car haunts him now when he tries to go to sleep.

"I can't get it out of my head," he said. I will be lying in bed trying to get to sleep and all I can see is this truck coming towards us, swaying around and out of control."

Mr Shea said it was likely the truck driver lost control of his vehicle coming out of the 80kmh stretch between Grafton and Junction Hill.

"I'd say he hadn't slowed down enough and lost it on that bend as you come into the 50kmh zone," he said.

Onlookers watched as emergency services attended at the scene of a twin truck crash on the Summerland Way at Junction Hill on 22nd April, 2019. Kathryn Lewis

Mr Shea said he had called into the BP Service station at Junction Hill and witnessed his narrow escape on their CCTV cameras.

"You can see my white Falcon swerving to avoid the truck," he said.

Mr Shea said it was lucky the truck had not hit the petrol bowsers at the service station.

"That could have blown up half of Junction Hill," he said.

Police said their investigations are ongoing.