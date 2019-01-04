Witness the fitness at last park run for 2018

ACTIVE: These two avid runners jog side-by-side at the last Airlie Beach parkrun of 2018.

PARKRUN: THE last parkrun of 2018 saw 90 runners converge at Abell Point Marina to run along the picturesque 5km timed course.

Drew Fryer from the Randwick-Botany Harriers Running Club proved to be the quickest out of the men, completing the course in 17 minutes, 39 seconds.

It was also his debut for the Airlie Beach parkrun.

Alison Scoles completed her 46th run and was the first woman to cross the line, with a time of 23 minutes 41 seconds.

Renee Kampe reached her 50th parkrun, a fantastic feat.

There were 18 first-time runners for the last run of the year.

The event saw three runners reach new personal best times; Corey Ballantyne, Viv Scandlyn from Townsville Road Runners and Tyler Greenhill.

A huge thanks to Maryanne Fyvie, the Airlie Beach parkrun director, as well as all the amazing volunteers, Bob Barford, Suzi Bellert, Robyn Corrigan, Gary Corrigan, Geoffrey Fyvie, Kelvin Parkin and Karen Tulk.