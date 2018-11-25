Witnesses asked to come forward after October drownings

Police investigators are searching for two witnesses believed to be in the Airlie Beach lagoon at the time of a drowning incident in October.

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man and his son drowned at Airlie Beach last month.

A 30-year-old Chinese man and his 5-year-old son died after drowning in the Airlie Beach lagoon, shortly before 4pm on October 28.

The man and boy were pulled from the water, but efforts to revive them were unsuccessful and both were declared deceased at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who haven't yet spoken with police to come forward.

A Queensland Police statement, released on November 23, said investigators would like to speak with two people pictured in CCTV footage who are believed to have been in the lagoon at the time of the incident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the 24-hour online form.