WMA's Anton Zafir targets another title this Saturday

Anton Zafir lands a punch to Hoshi Friedrich in an elimination lead up to the AFC Welterweight Title Fight to be held in Perth this Saturday. Peter Carruthers

THE UFC remains on the horizon.

But Anton Zafir has only one fight on his mind as he builds towards a return to the world's top promotion.

Zafir, a school teacher who hails from the Whitsundays in Queensland, is focused on adding another title to his name.

On Saturday night, he will meet Sydney's Theo Christakos for the Australian Fighting Championship's welterweight strap.

The current Nitro welterweight champion, Zafir goes head to head with Brace welterweight titleholder Christakos at AFC 22 at Melbourne Pavilion.

Zafir stopped promising Bayswater product Hoshi Friedrich by TKO in Round 1 at AFC 20, while Christakos made his way to the welterweight final with a TKO win over Abdullah Abou Hamdan.

The AFC 22 bout promises fireworks, but Zafir is adamant he won't get caught up in the emotion of the bout.

"It's just like any other fight, I don't look at it any differently,” Zafir, 8-3, said.

"I'm no more excited from one fight to another, it's business as usual.

"I'll just go back and work on improving some things, changing things for my next opponent, Theo.”

Riding a three-fight win streak and possessing a 8-2 win-loss record, Christakos will be a handful for Zafir.

"I've said it before, once you get to a certain level, you know everybody that's at the same level in Australia,” Zafir said.

"Theo's the current Brace champion and he's been around for a while and he's doing some good things. I'm excited.”

Zafir returned to the winner's list after a brutal introduction to the UFC in 2015.

Rushed in to fight American James Moontasri at UFC 193 at Etihad Stadium on November 19, 2015, Zafir lost by TKO late in Round 1.

His second bout in the UFC was also a baptism of fire, knocked out by Jingliang Li in the opening round at the Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"It was tough,” Zafir said of his brief stint in the UFC, having been cut in 2016.

"Most fighters get three months plus, I got six days for my first fight in the UFC,” Zafir said.

"But again, if the opportunity comes, you can't turn it away.

"It was tough, but if you look at that fight, I was winning the first four minutes of it.

"I got caught in the last 30 seconds, so I can hold my head up high. It's disappointing, but it's not the end of fighting and it's not the end of me.”

While he needs a touch of luck to regain a UFC contract, Zafir remains adamant he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

"It's one of those things where I know I'm capable of competing at that level,” he said.

"But again, there's 500-600 fighters coming out every year that are six or seven years younger than me with nice records. At this stage, I'm just looking for fights that excite me, fights that I enjoy training for, and if I get on that run and get an opportunity I won't say no.

"But it's not my main focus to get back to the UFC, it's about having opportunities to fight tough fighters.

"I want the best fighters there are. The UFC was the opportunity to do that, but with the AFC and Kunlun joining forces, it gives me a chance to fight the best dudes anyway.”