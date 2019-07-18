Wolf Blass son accused of punching woman

THE son of iconic winemaker Wolf Blass has bragged in a court of having so much money that he could make a prosecutor go "bye bye."

Anton Blass also gave the prosecutor sexual advice, spoke highly of his skills in the bedroom and claimed that he "never lied" following a "New Year's resolution" during two hours of taking the witness stand in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

It is the third day of his trial on two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, for which he has pleaded not guilty.

Police allege Blass, who owns a fishing business worth millions, punched a woman in the face and hurled her into a bedframe at Focus Apartments on September 8 last year.

Magistrate Louise Shepherd raised her voice at Blass several times and reminded him to behave while he was being cross-examined.

Anton Blass, the son of Australian winemaker Wolf Blass, mentioned his well-known father numerous times during the trial.

Blass was asked about his income by prosector Brent Dixon.

"I have enough to have you go bye bye," Blass said.

Blass also offered Mr Dixon some unexpected advice.

"This might be a tip for yourself - you take 25mg of Zoloft and you can go for hours," he said.

"I used to suffer for premature ejaculation but now I go forever thanks to 25mg of Zoloft."

Blass' father was mentioned numerous time.

"My father is the most important person in my life," Blass said.

"Me and my father love women and think the worst crime is domestic violence against women and children."

The morning procedures ended with Ms Shepherd pulling up one of Blass' supporters who had taken a photo inside the courtroom and sent it to Blass' dad.