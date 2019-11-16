Menu
Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man, after a woman was assaulted on Varsityview Court at Sippy Downs on October 30.
Crime

Woman, 23, assaulted from behind in nighttime attack

Matty Holdsworth
16th Nov 2019 8:31 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
CCTV footage has been released by police detectives of a man who attempted to pull down the pants of a young woman at night.

The woman was assaulted on Varsityview Court at Sippy Downs on October 30.

At 9.16pm, the woman, 23, was walking back to her apartment complex and was putting her key into the front door of her unit.

She was approached from behind by a man who attempted to pull down her long cargo pants.

She turned around and the man fled on foot.

He is described as caucasian and was wearing a dark coloured top with red and black shorts.

The 23-year-old international student was in shock but was not injured during the incident.

Anyone who noticed any person loitering or acting suspiciously in the area and can assist with information is urged to contact police.

 

cctv sippy downs sunshine coast sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
