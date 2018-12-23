Woman, 70, in hospital after near drowning in Whitsundays
AN ELDERLY woman who nearly drowned in the Whitsundays remains in the care of staff at Mackay Base Hospital.
The 70-year-old woman was involved in the near-drowning in waters off Hamilton Island on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service.
She was pulled from the water just after 4pm.
The spokesperson said one paramedic from Hamilton Island treated the woman at the scene.
A RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter landed on Hamilton Island to transfer the woman to Mackay Base Hospital shortly after 5pm.
On Sunday, a spokeswoman for Mackay Hospital and Health Service said the woman was in a stable condition in the hospital.