Woman, 70, in hospital after near drowning in Whitsundays

An RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter landed on Hamilton Island to transfer a woman to Mackay Base Hospital after a near-drowning incident.

AN ELDERLY woman who nearly drowned in the Whitsundays remains in the care of staff at Mackay Base Hospital.

The 70-year-old woman was involved in the near-drowning in waters off Hamilton Island on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service.

She was pulled from the water just after 4pm.

The spokesperson said one paramedic from Hamilton Island treated the woman at the scene.

A RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter landed on Hamilton Island to transfer the woman to Mackay Base Hospital shortly after 5pm.

On Sunday, a spokeswoman for Mackay Hospital and Health Service said the woman was in a stable condition in the hospital.