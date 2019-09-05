Woman accused of bashing neighbour admits she lied to police

A young woman caught up in a neighbourhood feud has admitted to a court that she initially lied to police.

A YOUNG woman caught up in a neighbourhood feud has admitted to a court that she initially lied to police.

Shannon Bonser, 19, testified in Mackay District Court yesterday as the trial against herself, her brother Jack Dunn and their housemate, who was aged 17 at the time of the alleged offence, entered its third day.

The court heard the reason Ms Bonser lied in her first police interview on Christmas Day 2017 was because she had been taken into custody and did not want to miss the first Christmas with her one-year-old baby.

It is alleged the three defendants launched an unprovoked attack on their neighbours late on Christmas Eve 2017 after the woman living next door yelled at them to "shut the f--- up".

Testifying in court yesterday Ms Bonser presented a new version of events, admitting she was involved in the physical fight, but had only hit her neighbour on the head to defend her brother who had been "grabbed" and thrown to the floor by the male neighbour.

Neither Mr Dunn nor the teenage housemate opted to testify in court.

In his closing statements to the jury, Crown prosecutor Matt Le Grand said Ms Bonser's amended narrative was an attempt to "patch up" inconsistencies in the defence's narrative.

"She knew at the time that this trial started that she had some patching up to do," he said.

"(When she lied to police) she didn't know there was going to be a recording of the assault. She didn't know her screaming voice was going to be tendered as evidence in this trial.

"She thought she could get away with it. She lied."

Ms Bonser's defence barrister Scott McLennan said the "notion" the three accused "marched out together to go next door and bash up the neighbours" was "absolute nonsense".

He explained Ms Bonser's lies to police as nothing more than the actions of a young mother anxious to be allowed to spend Christmas with her baby.

The trial enters its fourth day today. It is expected the jury will begin deliberations before noon.