Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had her matter adjourned.
A woman who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had her matter adjourned.
News

Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces delays in case

Aisling Brennan
13th Feb 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has had her matter adjourned because of delays in discussion between prosecution and her defence counsel.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over the incident on April 30 last year.

Police allege the woman entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler's arm was fractured during the incident.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where the woman's solicitor, Tracey Randall, requested an adjournment.

Ms Randall told the court the case conference was ongoing due to "delays".

Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter to February 26 for charge certification.

byron bay public school court crime public school teacher violence
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New glamping experience headed for the Whitsundays

        premium_icon New glamping experience headed for the Whitsundays

        News Zoolodgeica will combine the best of the outdoors with the comfort of a hotel, claw foot bath included.

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        New apprentices start at mill

        premium_icon New apprentices start at mill

        News The Proserpine Mill has welcomed the next generation of tradies to its ranks with...

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Man knocked unconscious in alleged Airlie assault

        premium_icon Man knocked unconscious in alleged Airlie assault

        Crime The incident happened at an Airlie Beach venue.

        Riders to take on 180km journey to help beat cancer

        premium_icon Riders to take on 180km journey to help beat cancer

        News A crew is preparing for their Bowen to Collinsville charity ride.