Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

Aisling Brennan
30th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 31st Jan 2020 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer has pleaded guilty to one of the 330 fraud allegations against her.

Tracey Louise Hughes, 55, from Evans Head, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where she entered a plea of guilty to one of the 330 charges against her for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege Hughes fraudulently transferred the funds from her employer, a Northern Rivers business, over a seven-year period from January 12, 2012 until early January 2019.

She allegedly transferred a total of almost $180,000 to her own bank account through 330 transactions in that time.

Hughes was arrested in Evans Head on July 4 last year.

A signed case conference certificate was presented to Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Michael Dakin accepted Hughes' guilty plea.

She will be committed for a sentencing date in Lismore District Court on February 24.

No pleas have been entered for the other 329 charges.

evans head fraud offences lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bucking top effort: Fundraising leads to medical paper

        premium_icon Bucking top effort: Fundraising leads to medical paper

        News Bowen mum helping researchers move closer to a cure.

        Hamilton Island’s new facelift

        premium_icon Hamilton Island’s new facelift

        News The $3 million project will give guests a fresh welcome to the island.

        Recent downpours cause RV park to close

        premium_icon Recent downpours cause RV park to close

        Council News The RV park will close over the wet season, but plans to prepare it for all-seasons...

        Safety campaign launched in the Whitsundays

        premium_icon Safety campaign launched in the Whitsundays

        News A safety campaign, aimed at educating people to identify and reduce risk in their...