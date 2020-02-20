Woman admits foolish act in court

A 24-YEAR-OLD Cannonvale woman who recorded a BAC of .224 has accepted it was foolish to drive.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, that Amy Louise Wall had been taken to the police station, on January 13, after her friends had called them fearing for her safety.

Wall, who is from the UK and working as a deckhand on an overnight boat in the area, had been out in town and decided to drive home after drinking wine, the court was told.

“Police went to the defendant’s home at about 1.15am, following the phone call from the witness, and she declined a breath test and was then taken to the police station,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“Police questioned her and she said she had not been drinking – she was rambling and changing her story.”

Wall pleaded guilty, on Monday, to the charge of drink driving on Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach, at 12.50am, on January 13.

“My client’s not ordinarily a person who drinks alcohol and she had received some bad news the day prior, saying one of her good friends had committed suicide,” defence solicitor Ali Ladd said.

“She didn’t intend to drink – which is why she drove – but she did drink and accepts it was a very foolish thing to do.

“It was her friends who called the police because they were worried about her. She has never been involved with the police before and it was a very scary experience for her.

“The following day she wrote an apology letter and took it to the Whitsunday Police Station.”

Magistrate James Morton said it was good that Wall had friends who called the police.

“Your friend’s suicide is sad but you don’t want your friends in the UK to hear you have been killed or you have killed someone,” he said.

“You have shown remorse but your reading was high - you shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of a car – your friends probably saved someone’s life.”

Magistrate Morton fined Wall $1,500 and disqualified her from driving for 15 months with a conviction recorded.