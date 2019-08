A woman in her 20s was airlifted from Fraser Island after a car crash yesterday.

A WOMAN in her 20s has been taken to hospital after a car crash at Fraser Island.

The patient was airlifted by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter about 3.30pm yesterday.

A RACQ spokeswoman said the woman suffered suspected spinal and neck injuries and was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.