Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
Crime

Woman allegedly turns on police during arrest

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EIDSVOLD woman allegedly turned on police after she was spotted breaking several driving laws.

It will be alleged the 45-year-old woman was driving along Stockman St around 2pm on July 1 when she was detected by police.

After further investigation, it will be alleged the woman was driving an unregistered and uninsured car with a disqualified licence.

To add insult to injury, she failed to stop at a stop sign before she was pulled over.

When approached by police, the woman allegedly obstructed a senior constable in his duties during the arrest.

She was released on bail after being charged with several traffic offences, and obstructing police.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court in September.

eidsvold eidsvold police obstructing police qps traffic offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartless owners dump seven puppies near river

        premium_icon Heartless owners dump seven puppies near river

        Pets & Animals The discovery of seven abandoned puppies has prompted calls from animal rescue volunteers to reach out for help.

        Christensen compares China to Nazi Germany

        premium_icon Christensen compares China to Nazi Germany

        Politics George Christensen defends social post on right-wing site.

        Airlie clubs hit out at Premier’s call to sit down

        premium_icon Airlie clubs hit out at Premier’s call to sit down

        Business The new social dis-dancing set to hit Airlie’s clubs and pubs under eased...

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3