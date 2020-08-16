Menu
BOAT FIRE: Two people injured at Peter Faust Dam. Picture: Karen Deller.
Woman and child suffer burns in Proserpine boat fire

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
16th Aug 2020 9:47 AM
A WOMAN and child have suffered burns during a boat fire in Proserpine this morning.

Paramedics were called to Peter Faust Dam off Crystalbrook Rd about 8.50am following reports of a fire.

Four people were assessed at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated a 33-year-old woman at the scene for a leg burn and a seven-year-old boy for a burn to his wrist.

The two other people involved were not injured.

The woman and child are expected to be taken to Proserpine Hospital for further treatment.

