Woman arrested after assault of Whitsunday police officer

A MOUNT Julian woman has been charged with serious assault of a police officer after lashing out while being charged.

She was one of 10 people who were detained at the Whitsunday watch-house at the weekend.

The woman, 24, was arrested in Main St, Airlie Beach, at 10.45 pm on Friday.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said the woman was arrested in relation to public nuisance offences.

When she was taken to the the watch-house, Snr Sergeant Blain said the woman behaved in a "violent and aggressive manner”.

While being charged, she kicked a female police officer in the groin, causing the officer immense pain and discomfort.

The woman was charged with serious assault to a police officer, and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on July 29.

She also received a three-month ban from the Safe Night Precinct.

"No one goes to work to get assaulted. It's fortunate the police officer was able to return to work,” Snr Sgt Blain said.