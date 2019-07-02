Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Woman arrested after assault of Whitsunday police officer

Georgia Simpson
by
2nd Jul 2019 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOUNT Julian woman has been charged with serious assault of a police officer after lashing out while being charged.

She was one of 10 people who were detained at the Whitsunday watch-house at the weekend.

The woman, 24, was arrested in Main St, Airlie Beach, at 10.45 pm on Friday.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said the woman was arrested in relation to public nuisance offences.

When she was taken to the the watch-house, Snr Sergeant Blain said the woman behaved in a "violent and aggressive manner”.

While being charged, she kicked a female police officer in the groin, causing the officer immense pain and discomfort.

The woman was charged with serious assault to a police officer, and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on July 29.

She also received a three-month ban from the Safe Night Precinct.

"No one goes to work to get assaulted. It's fortunate the police officer was able to return to work,” Snr Sgt Blain said.

airlie beach crime assault police nathan blain proserpine magistrates court safe night precinct whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Man pleads guilty after claiming assault was unintentional

    premium_icon Man pleads guilty after claiming assault was unintentional

    Crime A Mandalay man faced court after assaulting a woman who he said was a "constant drunk".

    Man rides away from police on a moped

    premium_icon Man rides away from police on a moped

    Crime Drug driver evades police after riding across field.

    RECYCLE: Council to invest in new initiatives

    premium_icon RECYCLE: Council to invest in new initiatives

    Council News Recycling in the Whitsundays is in for a shake-up

    STAR POWER: Were you snapped with Samuel Johnson?

    premium_icon STAR POWER: Were you snapped with Samuel Johnson?

    People and Places PHOTO GALLERY!

    • 2nd Jul 2019 10:15 AM