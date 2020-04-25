Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in custody and is expected to be charged with attempted murder after a stabbing attack.
A woman is in custody and is expected to be charged with attempted murder after a stabbing attack.
Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing

25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in Adelaide.

Police and paramedics were called to a property at suburban Kilburn early on Saturday after reports of a domestic dispute.

Patrols found a 22-year-old man with a serious stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with his injuries considered life-threatening.

A woman ran from the home, jumping a rear fence but was quickly detained.

Police say she is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

Originally published as Woman arrested after SA stabbing

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Support for landlords vital during coronavirus lockdown

        premium_icon Support for landlords vital during coronavirus lockdown

        Property ‘Most landlords are ordinary people with mortgages and bills to pay’

        Bowen residents face ‘unfair’ fuel prices

        premium_icon Bowen residents face ‘unfair’ fuel prices

        News Bowen residents are paying up to 119.9 cents a litre, while Airlie Beach residents...

        Government calls for tenders for Coke Works demolition

        premium_icon Government calls for tenders for Coke Works demolition

        News After 88 years, Bowen Coke Works could be demolished with plans still up in the air...

        Future development priorities 'surprise' experts

        premium_icon Future development priorities 'surprise' experts

        Business Development experts planning for the region’s future were shocked.