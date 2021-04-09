Menu
Protesters attempted to disrupt work on the Bravus Carmichael rail line construction Friday morning. Picture: News Regional Media
Environment

Woman arrested at Bravus Carmichael rail line protest

Lillian Watkins
9th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Environmental activists have disrupted the Bravus Carmichael rail line construction for the second time in three days Friday morning.

A police spokesman said one woman had been arrested for trespass with reports indicating other protesters were still at the worksite on Glen Avon Rd west of Mt Coolon.

The spokesman said protesters were on scene from 6.30am with a police crew arriving shortly after 9am.

A Bravus spokeswoman said works have continued despite the protesters blocking one of the main roads leading into the Carmichael site.

The activists said they were protesting at the rail line, calling for what the group called “ecocide” which it described as the “mass damage and destruction of ecosystems”.

Police are still on scene.

anti-adani protest bowen basin bravus mining & resources carmichael rail site mackay mining mackay police station
