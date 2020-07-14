Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been attacked by a shark at Fitzroy Island off the coast of Cairns.
A woman has been attacked by a shark at Fitzroy Island off the coast of Cairns.
News

Woman attacked by shark on Great Barrier Reef

by Elise Williams
14th Jul 2020 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a shark attack in Far North Queensland.

A woman aged in her 20s was attacked by a shark on the Great Barrier Reef near Fitzroy Island off the coast of Cairns about 12.08pm.

Members of the public are applying first aid to treat the woman while a helicopter with medical help has been dispatched to the scene.

Members of the public are applying first aid to treat the woman while a helicopter with medical help has been dispatched to the scene.

It's understood she has suffered significant injuries to the lower half of her body.

It is the third shark attack off the east coast of Australia in the past nine days.

Fitzroy Island, where a woman has been attacked by a shark, is located 45 minutes off the coast of Cairns in the Great Barrier Reef.
Fitzroy Island, where a woman has been attacked by a shark, is located 45 minutes off the coast of Cairns in the Great Barrier Reef.

Sunshine Coast man Matthew Tratt was killed when he was attacked by a shark while spear fishing off Indian Head on Fraser Island on Saturday, July 4.

A week later, Mani Hart-Deville, 15, was fatally mauled by a shark while surfing at Wooli Beach off the NSW north coast.

 

Originally published as Woman attacked by shark on Great Barrier Reef

More Stories

environment great barrier reef shark shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re doomed to failure’: Calls to relax reef rules

        premium_icon ‘We’re doomed to failure’: Calls to relax reef rules

        News An inquiry into reef regulations is just two weeks away and a Prossie Canegrowers manager says the rules need to change

        Alleged Cedar Creek firebug case back in court

        premium_icon Alleged Cedar Creek firebug case back in court

        Crime He is facing four charges including setting fire to crops and malicious act with...

        Les Stagg Oval revamp opens opportunities for Brahmans

        premium_icon Les Stagg Oval revamp opens opportunities for Brahmans

        News Club manager is stoked the oval has been awarded funding for the project.

        FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

        premium_icon FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

        News A grand plan to charter miners to and from Whitsunday Coast Airport could slash...