A woman who scratched a word into a car bonnet and stole number plates was fined in Bowen Magistrates Court.
Crime

Woman attacks car after friend 'fools around' with partner

by Monique Preston
1st Apr 2019 5:50 AM
A BOWEN woman who scratched a derogatory word into the bonnet of a car and stole its number plates has been fined $750.

Talia Louise Bell, 39, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on March 26 to wilful damage and stealing charges.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Bell took the two number plates off the vehicle and scratched the word sl-t into the front of the car which was parked at Stockdale Townsville Shopping Centre in Aitkenvale on February 26.

Bell then threw the number plates in a nearby rubbish bin, Sgt Myors said.

She told the court Bell believed the car belonged to another person.

Bell's solicitor Cleo Rewald said her client was "under significant personal distress" at the time.

Ms Rewald said Bell thought the car belonged to a former friend who "breached her trust by fooling around with her partner".

She described the crime as "opportunistic", saying Bell was in Townsville visiting a friend and had seen the car in the carpark and mistakenly thought it belonged to her former friend.

"The car did not belong to that person," she said.

"It's a one-off offence. It's not something she is going to repeat."

Ms Rewald said the word was scratched with a paperclip.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead convicted Bell of both charges and fined her one fine of $750.

