Whitsunday Police acting sergeant Gemma Williamson said a Moranbah woman attempted to open the door of a moving police car on Sunday morning. Picture: FILE
Crime

Woman attempts to open door of moving police car

Laura Thomas
30th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
A MORANBAH woman who attempted to open the back of a moving police car was arrested in Airlie Beach at the weekend.

At 3.50am Sunday, a 20-year-old woman from Moranbah attempted to open the back of the car travelling through the Safe Night Precinct.

Whitsunday Police Acting Sergeant Gemma Williamson said the car was carrying another person who had been arrested.

The Moranbah woman was arrested for public nuisance and obstruct police and was issued infringement notices.

Just 50 minutes earlier, a 35-year-old man from Airlie Beach allegedly punched another man in the Safe Night Precinct.

The man was issued a notice to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court for public nuisance.

More from Whitsunday Police

An Andergrove man, 30, was pulled over on Shute Harbour Rd near Cannonvale for a breath test about 10pm on September 25.

The man allegedly recorded a reading of 0.099 per cent and was issued a notice to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court.

About 40 minutes later, a 64-year-old woman from Woodwark was also pulled over on Shute Harbour Rd.

The woman allegedly recorded a reading of 0.057 per cent and was issued a notice to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court.

airlie beach safe night precinct drink driving charges whitsunday crimes whitsunday police whitsunday police wrap
Whitsunday Times

