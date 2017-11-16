Woman basher threatened to stab and strangle to death

A JUBILEE Pocket woman was subjected to extreme physical violence and death threats after her partner accused her of "embracing another man”.

The violent thug, who won't be named to protect the identity of the victim, was drinking heavily with a group of people, including his partner at the Jubilee Tavern on November 7 for Melbourne Cup Day.

The court heard that at 1.30am on November 8, the man and his partner left the tavern and arrived at the victim's home, and what unfolded doesn't make for "good reading”.

After accusing his partner of disloyalty, he grabbed her by the left arm, punched her repeatedly in the face, kicked her lower back, physically restrained her by sitting on her for "a large period of time” and threw her phone causing it to smash.

The court also heard that he took his partner's key off her, refused to return it and let the dog out of the house, forcing her to leave the home to find and return it.

Upon her arrival, the victim was told she "deserved to be stabbed and strangled to death” and that the offender could have done it easily.

The victim was subjected to further explicit and chauvinistic insults before the two agreed to walk to a friends' place to "diffuse the situation”.

The keys were later returned to the victim, and at 8.48am police were called to arrest the abusive man.

He was charged with two counts of contravening a domestic violence order, having also engaged in a verbal confrontation on September 22 at the Jubilee Tavern car park this year.

Magistrate Simon Young said the specific nature of the threats was a serious concern.

"The threats were specific and concerning in the context of domestic violence as they are a significant indicator of future acts of violence,” he said.

"While (threats) are not as serious as an act of violence, it shows a mindset which is considering this type of behaviour.”

The man was sentenced to three months' prison, released immediately on parole and was fined $750 for the verbal car park incident.