Tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier), Bahamas
News

Woman bitten by shark off Cairns

by Alicia Nally
21st Mar 2020 2:38 PM
A woman has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a shark off Cairns today.

Paramedics met a boat at the Marlin Marina about midday today after receiving the call about the attack.

A woman in her 20s sustained an arm injury and was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Woman bitten by shark off Cairns

 

