Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: A woman breached her police protection notice by sending threatening texts to her partner while she was in labour. Picture: iStock
COURT: A woman breached her police protection notice by sending threatening texts to her partner while she was in labour. Picture: iStock
Crime

Mum-to-be breaches protection order while giving birth

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman sent threatening texts to her partner because she was in labour and her partner was not there, a court was told.

The woman, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravening a police protection notice.

The court heard the woman sent multiple threatening text messages and Facebook messages to the aggrieved.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the reason his client sent the texts was she was in an 18 hour labour and was having difficulty giving birth.

Mr Pepito said she had been "been sending texts out of frustration" as the man was supposed to be with her during the labour.

No conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistartes court police protection order
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Proposed eco-retreat eight minutes from Airlie

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Proposed eco-retreat eight minutes from Airlie

        News A new development could see visitors glamping and gardening just a stone’s throw from town.

        • 1st Jul 2020 1:00 PM
        WELCOME: School holidays boost bookings across Whitsundays

        premium_icon WELCOME: School holidays boost bookings across Whitsundays

        Travel Thousands of flights were sold ahead of the holidays as operators and owners...

        It’s Townsville V Mackay in league shake-up

        premium_icon It’s Townsville V Mackay in league shake-up

        News Two Townsville clubs will play across four Rugby League Mackay and District senior...

        • 1st Jul 2020 1:30 PM
        Jobs on offer as driverless trucks expand to second mine

        premium_icon Jobs on offer as driverless trucks expand to second mine

        Business The full rollout of 34 trucks will be completed by late 2021.