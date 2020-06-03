Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
A woman has broken both her ankles after falling off a cliff during a sunset stroll gone wrong.
News

Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

by WILL ZWAR
3rd Jun 2020 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has broken both her ankles after a wrong turn during a Darwin sunset stroll at East Point yesterday evening.

St John Ambulance Territory Duty manager Craig Garraway said the woman fell off the cliffs at East Point on Tuesday night.

Mr Garraway said the woman was apparently enjoying the sunset at East Point when she fell off the cliff about 7.30pm.

"Police, fire and emergency services were out there trying to get to the bottom of the cliff, trying to get the young lady back up," he said.

Mr Garraway said the woman's injuries made for a difficult rescue for emergency services.

"I believe she had a couple of broken ankles from that incident so it took probably an hour and a half, two hours for the rescue to be completed and get her to hospital," he said.

"She was lucky in the end but it could have been a lot worse."

Originally published as Woman breaks both ankles after sunset stroll cliff fall

accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue service announces $1 million budget blackhole

        premium_icon Rescue service announces $1 million budget blackhole

        Community The region’s first responders are calling out for help after announcing a huge budget blackhole

        • 3rd Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        Whitsunday girl with a world-stage swimming dream

        premium_icon Whitsunday girl with a world-stage swimming dream

        Swimming Mikhaila Flint is no stranger to breaking records after beating two-thirds of this...

        Sea turtle ‘Quarantina’ out of quarantine

        premium_icon Sea turtle ‘Quarantina’ out of quarantine

        News After a month of rehabilitation, sea turtle Quarantina has been released back into...

        PIN PULLED: Premiers withdraw from 2020 season

        premium_icon PIN PULLED: Premiers withdraw from 2020 season

        Rugby League The Whitsunday Brahmans told Rugby League Mackay this morning they would be...