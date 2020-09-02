Pedestrian killed in suburban crash

Emergency services at Meadowlands Rd at Carindale after a pedestrian was hit by a car. Picture: Peter Wallis

A man has died after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Carindale this morning.

The pedestrian died at the scene after suffering critical injuries in the incident on Meadowlands Rd in Carindale on Wednesday morning.

A woman, who The Courier-Mail understands knows the man who was killed, broke down after arriving at the scene. She was comforted by another witness.

A woman is comforted at the scene of the incident. Picture: Peter Wallis

Neighbours reporting hearing sirens and seeing a cyclist performing CPR on the road for several minutes.

"He kept going until the paramedics arrived," one neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said.

There were two people in the LandCruiser at the time of crash, including a schoolboy in his uniform.

The inconsolable woman left the scene in the arms of loved ones.

Witnesses have told how a cyclist performed CPR on the pedestrian after he was hit by the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.40am.

Senior Sergeant Tom Nelson said it was "a very sad incident".

"We are conducting investigations surrounding the circumstances of the incident," he said.

Queensland Ambulance service initially reported the pedestrian was a cyclist.

The man was crossing the road, about 30 metres south of traffic lights at the intersection of Bedivere St and Meadowlands Rd, when he was hit by a grey LandCruiser heading inbound.

A cyclist and the driver of a silver sedan were first on the scene.

The road's speed limit in 60km/h.