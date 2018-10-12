White woman calls cops on black babysitter

Babysitter Corey Lewis was pulled over by the cops after a woman questioned why he had two white children in his car.

A WHITE woman reportedly called the cops on a black man she saw babysitting two white children at a Walmart store in Georgia.

Corey Lewis, who runs a youth-mentoring program in Atlanta, used Facebook Live to film his interaction with a local police officer responding to the woman's call about the girl and boy he was babysitting on Sunday.

Mr Lewis explained to the officer that he is the kids' babysitter - that he'd taken them to eat dinner at the Subway in Walmart and then stopped to get some gas - which is when the woman, who had been following them, approached.

The woman asked Mr Lewis if she could speak to the girl, to see if she knew who he was - and he refused, Mr Lewis told the police officer. That's when she called the cops and then followed Mr Lewis all the way home, he said.

"All because I got two kids in the back seat who do not look like me, this lady took it upon herself to say that she's going to take my plate down and call the police," Mr Lewis said in another Facebook video. "It's crazy … It's 2018 and this is what I've got to deal with."

The children, a 10-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, confirmed to the officer that Mr Lewis was their after-school teacher and babysitter.

Their parents, David Parker and Dana Mango, were shocked when they were called by the police to confirm the story, telling local outlet CBS46 that they believe Mr Lewis was stalked and harassed for "babysitting while black".

"I said, 'Are you saying that because there's an African-American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned?' and he said, 'I'm sorry, ma'am, that's exactly what I'm saying,'" the mother told the station.

"It truly took me several minutes to believe that it was real. I was just in a state of disbelief," Ms Mango told Good Morning America.

"The officer was actually apologetic," Ms Mango said. "I think he was embarrassed. He saw what was happening pretty quickly, and after he spoke to me and confirmed that everything was all right, he let them go."

Ms Mango said the children, Addison and Nicholas, were afraid for their sitter while he was being questioned.

"They said they were scared that they would say the wrong thing and cause him to get arrested," Ms Mango said. "After this ordeal on Sunday night the first thing the kids asked was, 'When can he come babysit us again.'"

She said Mr Lewis has picked up her son from school every day for two years and babysat until the parents returned from work.

Mr Lewis "had to go to a wedding for a week, and every day Nicholas asked when he was coming back," Ms Mango said.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.