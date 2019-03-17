Woman caught growing cannabis plant

IN COURT: A cannabis plant was found at a Collinsville home.

Bill North

A COLLINSVILLE woman caught growing a cannabis plant and driving without a licence has been fined $950.

Brittany Therese Van Wyk, 20, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last Tuesday to producing dangerous drugs and driving without a licence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police caught Van Wyk driving without a licence in Collinsville at 4.50pm on January 26.

She had previously held a learner's permit, but it had expired in July last year, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard police found a 35cm cannabis plant growing in a pot on the pathway at Van Wyk's Collinsville house on February 24.

Representing herself in court, Van Wyk said she had let her driver's licence lapse as she had not had a car to learn to drive in.

She was fined $500 for growing the cannabis plant and $450 for driving without a licence.