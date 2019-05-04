Woman caught off guard blows more than three times the limit

Driver caught at more than three times the legal limit.

A WOMAN who was caught driving more than three times the legal limit has recently faced court.

Ruby Joy Barr, of Conway Beach, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police pulled Barr over on Shute Harbour Rd in Mt Julian at 11.14pm on March 3 when she blew .155.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the 25-year-old told police she had consumed three glasses of wine between 6pm and 10pm.

The court heard Barr didn't intend to drive that night and thought she would be under the limit when she did choose to.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead told the court a reading three times the legal limit was looking at 10 to 11 months disqualification from driving.

Barr was fined $900 and after already being disqualified from driving for one month, received an additional eight months' disqualification.