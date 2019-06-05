Woman caught with 20.8g of cannabis and other drugs

A WOMAN who was caught with 20.8 grams of cannabis, 4.2 grams of seeds and 12 tramadol tablets in her house has been fined $1500.

Denika Lee Boatswain, 29, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of restricted drugs and two charges of possessing utensils or pipes.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police searched Boatswain's house as part of Operation Quebec Ire at 8.26am on May 3.

Police found cannabis in clip seal bags in the kitchen, Sgt Myors said.

They also found a small amount of cannabis, 12 tramadol tablets, four pipes, cannabis seeds and a set of scales in Boatswain's bedroom.

Boatswain told police at the time that some of the pipes belonged to a friend, but she has used a bong at 4am when her baby had woken up, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Boatswain also told police she used the scales to weigh cannabis, while she had had a medical prescription for the tramadol but it had expired.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Boatswain $1500 for all charges combined, but did not record a conviction against her.

"There's quite a bit of cannabis involved, plus the seeds and quite a lot of other drug material and tramadol illegally obtained,” Mr Muirhead said.