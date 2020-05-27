Menu
Weekly police wrap.
Woman allegedly caught with weapon in Cannonvale street

Deborah Friend
27th May 2020 11:00 AM
Police wrap: A wrap-up of what's been going on this week including three drug drivers and a woman caught with a weapon.

 

Woman caught with weapon

 

AT about 8.40pm on May 20, police found a 37-year-old Bowen woman on Border Drive, Cannonvale, allegedly in possession of a flick knife, which is classed as a weapon. She was issued with a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on August 24, for possession of a knife in a public place.

 

Drug driving

 

A 43- YEAR-OLD Jubilee Pocket woman was stopped on Erromango Drive, Jubilee Pocket, for a roadside saliva test, which allegedly returned a positive result, at 10.42am on May 20. Further saliva analysis returned a positive reading for a relevant drug in the woman's saliva.

 

A 25- YEAR-OLD Cannonvale woman was stopped on Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach, for a roadside saliva test, which allegedly returned a positive result, at 12pm on May 21. Further saliva analysis returned a positive reading for a relevant drug in the woman's saliva.

 

A 35- YEAR-OLD Cannonvale woman was stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Jubilee Pocket, for a roadside saliva test, which allegedly returned a positive result at 7.10am on May 24. Further saliva analysis returned a positive reading for a relevant drug in the woman's saliva.

 

All three women have been issued a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on August 31.

 

Drink driver

 

A 27-YEAR-OLD man was stopped on Waterson Way, Airlie Beach, on May 20, at about 8.10pm, for a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result. Further breath analysis returned an official reading of .077. The man was issued a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on August 31.

