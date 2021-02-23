Woman charged after allegedly crushing man between cars

A woman has been charged after allegedly crushing a man between two cars in Airlie Beach. Photo: File

A woman has been charged after allegedly crushing a man between two cars in Airlie Beach. Photo: File

A woman has been charged after she crashed her car while allegedly driving drunk and crushed a man between two vehicles.

Whitsunday Police officer-in-charge Nathan Blain said the 24-year-old woman was driving on Hillcrest Ave, Airlie Beach, on Valentine’s Day when she attempted to light a cigarette.

The woman allegedly crashed off the road and into two parked vehicles, trapping a 39-year-old man between two cars.

Senior Sergeant Blain said the Frankston woman returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.147 per cent.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the man was taken to Proserpine Hospital with a leg injury.

The woman was charged with high-range drink driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

She is scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 22.

Sen-Sgt Blain said it was lucky no one was killed in the crash.

“It just goes to show drinking and inattention can cause serious crashes,” he said.

More from Whitsunday Police:

Sen-Sgt Blain said police were called to a separate incident about 9.20pm on Valentine’s Day, which allegedly resulted in three police officers being assaulted.

Police responded to reports a West Australian man was behaving erratically at The Cove Rd in Airlie Beach.

Sen-Sgt Blain said police were trying to talk to the man but he was behaving violently so had to be restrained.

He then allegedly assaulted two officers by kicking and hitting at them.

Later, while in the back of the ambulance, the man allegedly assaulted two officers again and police claim he pinched one on the arm and caused bruising.

Sen-Sgt Blain said three officers were assaulted in total, with one of the officers being assaulted twice.

The man has been charged with assaulting police and will face court at a later date.