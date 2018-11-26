Woman charged after stabbing in Proserpine

BREAKING: A woman has been charged after a man was allegedly stabbed in Proserpine this morning.

A WOMAN has been charged after a man was allegedly stabbed during an altercation in Proserpine this morning.

A Queensland Police statement said they received the call about 3am where a man was found with a single wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

A woman has been charged with one count of wounding and is expected to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court later today.

Police said the pair are known to each other.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the 24-hour online form.