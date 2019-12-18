Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
Crime

Woman is fourth person charged over 29-year-old's stab death

by Steven Trask
18th Dec 2019 2:11 PM

A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Sydney home invasion.

Three men were charged with murder nine days ago following the Condell Park stabbing earlier this month.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene after the trio allegedly forced their way into an apartment on William Street.

NSW Police say the 44-year-old woman was involved in planning the home invasion.

Joseph Nehme, 27, Viliami Taufahema, 35 and Bilal Rahim, 29, have been charged with murder while Nehme and Taufahema face additional charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob.

The woman will appear in Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

bilal rahim crime joseph nehme murder viliami taufahema violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News Our highways and railway lines hold the key to bringing business into regional cities in the lead-up to and during the Olympics.

        • 18th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
        • 5 IanandJudithR
        Hundreds of jobs lost as CQ mine goes into administration

        premium_icon Hundreds of jobs lost as CQ mine goes into administration

        Business Seven days before Christmas, workers have been told they won’t have jobs to return...

        Compassion, gratitude learnt as students help others

        premium_icon Compassion, gratitude learnt as students help others

        News The young students have helped a school for orphans in Uganda and learnt compassion...

        SILENT KILLER: ‘It just looked like a sleeping baby’

        premium_icon SILENT KILLER: ‘It just looked like a sleeping baby’

        Crime A mum's decision to drive tired had fatal consequences for her baby