A woman has been charged after allegedly flicking a lit cigarette at police. Picture: iStock
Crime

Woman charged with assaulting police at Proserpine pub

Elyse Wurm
25th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A WOMAN allegedly flicked a lit cigarette at a police officer in Proserpine after she was evicted from a pub.

Proserpine police were called to the Prince of Wales Hotel on Friday about 10.30pm after the woman was allegedly evicted for violent behaviour.

The Bloomsbury woman was arrested but is accused of flicking a lit cigarette at an officer during the arrest.

The 47-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offences including assaulting police and public nuisance.

She is scheduled to appear in court on September 7.

Whitsunday Times

