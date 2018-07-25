Woman charged with Indie Armstrong's death misses court

Indie Armstrong died of injuries after the June 17 incident in the Nambour Coles carpark.

THE 86-year-old woman who hit and killed six-year-old Indie Armstrong missed her first court date as she's "very unwell" in hospital.

Miriam Grace Paton was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and grievous bodily harm after the June 17 incident in the Nambour Coles carpark.

It will be alleged Mrs Paton reversed her car into Indie and her seven-year-old sister Lily who were crossing a pedestrian crossing with their grandmother Sandy Bampton, 57.

Indie died of her injuries on arrival at Nambour General Hospital.

Ms Bampton was taken to the Brisbane Royal Women and Children's hospital in a critical condition, but is now recovering in Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Lily suffered minor injuries.

Her case was mentioned for the first time in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning with lawyer Peter Boyce appearing on her behalf.

Mr Boyce told the court a medical certificate had been provided as Mrs Paton was in hospital.

Acting Magistrate John Parker said from the material provided it was clear Mrs Paton was "clearly very unwell".

The case was adjourned until September 21 for a committal mention.