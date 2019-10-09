Woman charged with murder after stabbing
A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the state olice have charged a woman following the death of a man in a Cape York town yesterday.
Police were called after a man was stabbed in Illa St, Lockhart River, around 1pm.
The man was transported to the Lockhart River clinic where he was declared deadd.
A woman was arrested a short time later and was later charged with murder. She is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrate Court via videolink from Lockhart River today.