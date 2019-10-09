Woman charged with murder after stabbing

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Lockhart River, in Queensland’s far north. File picture

A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the death of a man in a Cape York town yesterday.

Police were called after a man was stabbed in Illa St, Lockhart River, around 1pm.

The man was transported to the Lockhart River clinic where he was declared deadd.

A woman was arrested a short time later and was later charged with murder. She is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrate Court via videolink from Lockhart River today.