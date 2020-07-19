Menu
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
Woman charged with punching, biting security guard

Matthew Newton
19th Jul 2020 9:54 AM
A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with a number of offences after assaulting a security guard outside a pub on Saturday night.

Police said there was a "large crowd" on the footpath outside a licensed premises in Bowen St, Roma, between 11.30pm and midnight last night.

Police will allege the woman walked up to the 26-year-old security guard and punched him in the face, and then bit him during the subsequent altercation.

The woman was charged with public nuisance, serious assault, and obstructing police.

She will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on August 5.

