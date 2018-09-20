Woman critical after shark attack off Whitsundays

A HOLIDAY to the Whitsunday Islands turned into horror for a Tasmanian woman when she was attacked by a shark, leaving her in a critical condition overnight.

The woman, aged 46, is being transported in a serious but stable condition after being bitten while swimming in near Sawmill Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

QAS Critical Care Flight Paramedic onboard Rescue Heli 412 currently responding to a reported Shark Attack approx 50kms off the Whitsunday Coast.Patient now reported to be on a boat. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 19, 2018

The RACQ CQ Rescue has confirmed the patient is a woman, not a man as initially reported.

"The woman has suffered significant leg and torso injuries in the shark attack incident," the spokeswoman said.

