Menu
Login

Whitsunday shark attack 2018
News

Woman critical after shark attack off Whitsundays

20th Sep 2018 9:40 AM

A HOLIDAY to the Whitsunday Islands turned into horror for a Tasmanian woman when she was attacked by a shark, leaving her in a critical condition overnight.

The woman, aged 46, is being transported in a serious but stable condition after being bitten while swimming in near Sawmill Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

The RACQ CQ Rescue has confirmed the patient is a woman, not a man as initially reported.

"The woman has suffered significant leg and torso injuries in the shark attack incident," the spokeswoman said.

 

Full story on the Daily Mercury.

Related Items

hospital queensland sawmill bay shark attack whitsundays

Top Stories

    Snell embarks on Mediterranean Adventure

    Snell embarks on Mediterranean Adventure

    News A BOWEN man will set sail on the high seas of the Mediterranean today to take part in the high-end superyacht race the Perini Cup.

    Hassan pushes case for extra paramedic on Hamilton

    Hassan pushes case for extra paramedic on Hamilton

    News Labor candidate calling for another paramedic on Hamilton

    Climate change hub set to open on Thursday

    Climate change hub set to open on Thursday

    News Climate change hub set to open on Thursday

    Students across Whitsundays take up Eco Challenge

    Students across Whitsundays take up Eco Challenge

    News School students join in reef protection program

    Local Partners