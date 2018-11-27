Menu
Login
Breaking

Woman in critical condition after car mounts footpath

Rae Wilson
by
27th Nov 2018 8:03 AM

A WOMAN is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a car mounted the footpath she was walking on this morning.

The car was travelling westbound along Milne Street at Beenleigh, in south-east Queensland, when it left the roadway about 4.45am and collided with the woman on the footpath.

The woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in a critical condition.

The male driver was uninjured.

Police are investigating a serious traffic crash at Beenleigh this morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

beenleigh car crash editors picks pedestrian
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Fire warning issued for Whitsunday region

    Fire warning issued for Whitsunday region

    News The Bureau of Meteorology issued a fire warning to Whitsunday residents this morning ahead of severe weather conditions.

    Witnesses asked to come forward after October drownings

    Witnesses asked to come forward after October drownings

    News Witnesses asked to come forward after October drownings

    National RSL life membership for couple

    National RSL life membership for couple

    News Cannonvale couple receive RSL life membership

    Memories that will last a lifetime

    Memories that will last a lifetime

    Community Lisa Roebersen is enjoying Australia.

    Local Partners