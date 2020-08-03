Menu
Woman crushed between two whales

by Erin Lyons
3rd Aug 2020 11:12 AM

 

A 29-year-old woman is in a serious but stable condition after she was crushed between two humpback whales while diving in the Ningaloo Reef off the West Australian coast.

The woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding during the freak accident, which occurred near Exmouth, a small town on the state's North West Cape.

She was flown to the Royal Perth Hospital.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed to NCA NewsWire the woman remained in a serious but stable condition.

Further details on her condition will be available later today, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

However, the woman wasn't the only person injured by the ocean giants, with many from the same diving group also treated for cuts and bruises, according to 7News.

 

diving western australia whales

