Woman cut from car after Dingo Beach roll-over

A sixty two-year-old woman was cut from the wreckage of her up turned car on Dingo Beach Rd last week.

A SIXTY two-year-old woman has escaped serious injury after the car she was driving lost control, left the road and came to rest up-side-down in a gully.

At 11am last week on Dingo Beach Rd at Gregory River Queensland Fire and Rescue Service cut away the roof of the vehicle to gain access to the driver.

The female was injured but was taken to Proserpine Hospital as a precaution.

Her 30-year-old female passenger received superficial cuts to her face.

The volunteer fire officers worked professionally and practically to extract the woman, and their efforts are the reason why she remained uninjured.