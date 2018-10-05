Menu
Login
Lorking Street, Bellambi has become a crime scene this morning.
Lorking Street, Bellambi has become a crime scene this morning.
Crime

Woman dead in house with baby unharmed

5th Oct 2018 6:57 AM

POLICE are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home north of Wollongong in the early hours of this morning, with her baby found nearby.

The body of a 39-year-old woman was discovered at a home in Bellambi just after 1am.

The body had suffered a series of serious injuries and her death is being treated as suspicious.

A baby boy was also found in the home uninjured.

Police have commenced an investigation into the incident and the scene will be forensically examined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
baby death editors picks wollongong

Top Stories

    Whitsundays on the rebound

    Whitsundays on the rebound

    News More Queenslanders are visiting the Whitsunday region.

    Burnups back-to-back awards joy

    Burnups back-to-back awards joy

    News Just some history repeating

    Police Remembrance Day strikes a chord for local officers

    Police Remembrance Day strikes a chord for local officers

    News Police Remembrance Day strikes a chord for local officers

    Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    News Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    Local Partners