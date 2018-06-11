Menu
A firefighter clears the passage way next to a window at the West Footscray home. Picture: Patrick Herve.
News

Woman dead in Melbourne blaze

10th Jun 2018 8:02 AM

A WOMAN has died and another has been rescued in a blaze at a home in the inner Melbourne suburb of West Footscray.

The fire broke out in the double-storey home early on Sunday morning. Up to 40 firefighters battled the fire, with crews forced to use their breathing apparatus to search the home, reported AAP.

Large amounts of smoke from a house fire in West Footscray, Victoria. Picture: Patrick Herve.
A firefighter in the second floor faces the glow of the flame. Picture: Patrick Herve.
A woman died at the West Footscray home. Picture: Patrick Herve.
Police say a woman died at the scene while a second woman was rescued and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Channel 9 has reported that the victim was 62 years old and may have been wheelchair bound.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. MFB fire investigators will visit the site at first light.

